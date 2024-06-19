Mint Quick Edit | Will rising direct tax inflows relieve taxpayers?

The rise in tax inflows overall is encouraging. Sure, some of it might have the first instalment of advance taxes that was due by 15 June to thank. Still, these are healthy figures and suggest that companies and individuals in India are faring well in terms of earnings. However, the bulk of direct taxes are still paid by a small proportion of our population, resulting in a heavy burden that could do with easing.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

The rise in tax inflows overall is encouraging. Sure, some of it might have the first instalment of advance taxes that was due by 15 June to thank. Still, these are healthy figures and suggest that companies and individuals in India are faring well in terms of earnings. However, the bulk of direct taxes are still paid by a small proportion of our population, resulting in a heavy burden that could do with easing.