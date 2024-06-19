Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Will rising direct tax inflows relieve taxpayers?

Mint Quick Edit | Will rising direct tax inflows relieve taxpayers?

Livemint

  • The Centre’s direct tax collections from 1 April to 17 June climbed 21% over the comparable period a year earlier to 4.63 trillion. Time to embark on tax reforms.

The bulk of direct taxes are still paid by a small proportion of our population.

Direct tax collections in the first two and a half months-odd of 2024-25 offer an upbeat picture. Net of refunds, the Centre’s direct tax collections from 1 April to 17 June climbed a hearty 21% over the comparable period a year earlier to 4.63 trillion. Of this, 1.81 trillion came by way of corporation tax and 2.81 trillion through personal income tax, including revenue from securities transaction tax.

Direct tax collections in the first two and a half months-odd of 2024-25 offer an upbeat picture. Net of refunds, the Centre’s direct tax collections from 1 April to 17 June climbed a hearty 21% over the comparable period a year earlier to 4.63 trillion. Of this, 1.81 trillion came by way of corporation tax and 2.81 trillion through personal income tax, including revenue from securities transaction tax.

The rise in tax inflows overall is encouraging. Sure, some of it might have the first instalment of advance taxes that was due by 15 June to thank. Still, these are healthy figures and suggest that companies and individuals in India are faring well in terms of earnings. However, the bulk of direct taxes are still paid by a small proportion of our population, resulting in a heavy burden that could do with easing.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The rise in tax inflows overall is encouraging. Sure, some of it might have the first instalment of advance taxes that was due by 15 June to thank. Still, these are healthy figures and suggest that companies and individuals in India are faring well in terms of earnings. However, the bulk of direct taxes are still paid by a small proportion of our population, resulting in a heavy burden that could do with easing.

Also read: Centre’s net direct tax collection grows 21% so far in FY25

News reports have indicated that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for 2024-25, likely next month, could announce some relief for income taxpayers. While this may help, what India needs is a widened tax net. It also needs to ensure that progressive direct taxes don’t fall behind regressive indirect levies. This may require the Centre to overhaul both forms of taxation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.