Mint Quick Edit | Will S&P upgrade India’s awkward credit rating?
Summary
- S&P Global Ratings raised India's sovereign rating outlook to 'positive,’ citing robust economic growth and improved expenditure quality. But BBB minus is the lowest investment grade. This sits awkwardly with a growing global appetite for Indian government bonds.
S&P Global has raised the outlook on India’s credit rating to “positive" from “stable" while affirming its rating of BBB minus. It cited robust economic growth and improved expenditure quality for the move, which puts India’s sovereign rating in the reckoning for an upgrade. A positive outlook implies better odds of the rating moving up than down.