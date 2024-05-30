Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Will S&P upgrade India’s awkward credit rating?

Mint Quick Edit | Will S&P upgrade India’s awkward credit rating?

Livemint

  • S&P Global Ratings raised India's sovereign rating outlook to 'positive,’ citing robust economic growth and improved expenditure quality. But BBB minus is the lowest investment grade. This sits awkwardly with a growing global appetite for Indian government bonds.

S&P Global has raised the outlook on India’s credit rating to “positive” from “stable” while affirming its rating of BBB minus.

S&P Global has raised the outlook on India’s credit rating to “positive" from “stable" while affirming its rating of BBB minus. It cited robust economic growth and improved expenditure quality for the move, which puts India’s sovereign rating in the reckoning for an upgrade. A positive outlook implies better odds of the rating moving up than down.

S&P Global has raised the outlook on India’s credit rating to “positive" from “stable" while affirming its rating of BBB minus. It cited robust economic growth and improved expenditure quality for the move, which puts India’s sovereign rating in the reckoning for an upgrade. A positive outlook implies better odds of the rating moving up than down.

Whether the agency rates the country in a better position to repay its debt would depend on a complex assessment that takes into account parameters such as the government’s fiscal deficit, the economy’s growth and a bunch of other variables. While India’s macro numbers broadly seem to be moving in the right direction, government officials have long complained of a raw deal from global rating agencies.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Whether the agency rates the country in a better position to repay its debt would depend on a complex assessment that takes into account parameters such as the government’s fiscal deficit, the economy’s growth and a bunch of other variables. While India’s macro numbers broadly seem to be moving in the right direction, government officials have long complained of a raw deal from global rating agencies.

Independent India has never defaulted on debt repayments. This partly underpins global demand for Indian sovereign bonds that are open to foreign investors. Inflows from abroad into these are expected to surge once they’re included in marquee global indices. If India’s economy continues to do well and such bonds attract many more buyers, a credit rating that barely considers them investment grade will look awkward.

Also read: Ratings: India has a valid reason to be aggrieved

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.