Mint Quick Edit | Will S&P upgrade India’s awkward credit rating?

Whether the agency rates the country in a better position to repay its debt would depend on a complex assessment that takes into account parameters such as the government’s fiscal deficit, the economy’s growth and a bunch of other variables. While India’s macro numbers broadly seem to be moving in the right direction, government officials have long complained of a raw deal from global rating agencies.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

Whether the agency rates the country in a better position to repay its debt would depend on a complex assessment that takes into account parameters such as the government’s fiscal deficit, the economy’s growth and a bunch of other variables. While India’s macro numbers broadly seem to be moving in the right direction, government officials have long complained of a raw deal from global rating agencies.