Explore

Mint Quick Edit Will the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire last?

Livemint 1 min read 28 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Trump is yet to reveal his hand. Will he surprise us? (REUTERS)
Trump is yet to reveal his hand. Will he surprise us? (REUTERS)

Summary

  • There are 60 days within which both warring sides must meet commitments, by the end of which the US will have a new president in Donald Trump. Peace prospects in the region may hinge of what he makes of the situation.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon could not have come a moment too soon, especially since Tel Aviv had seemed determined to pursue its war against the Iran-backed militia with the same intensity as its campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

This could’ve reduced even Lebanon’s urban landscape to rubble. The risk of such devastation has fallen, but only by a degree.

Also read: The impossible mission to enforce an Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire

While US President Joe spoke of a “permanent cessation of hostilities" as an aim while announcing the deal and added that he hoped for the same in Gaza, whether this truce will last is uncertain.

The agreement is for 60 days, within which Israel must withdraw troops from Lebanese territory and Hezbollah must retreat 40km from the border, assuring Israel a buffer zone.

Also read: I’m putting together a legal dream team to defend Israel

But, crucially, this period will see Biden replaced by Donald Trump in the White House, so peace prospects in West Asia will probably hinge on what the new US leader makes of the situation.

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is seen as a reluctant peacemaker, while Trump is expected to back Israel even more strongly than Biden. Yet, on matters of war, Trump is yet to reveal his hand. Will he surprise us?

Also read: Israeli forces push deeper into Lebanon in widening war campaign

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue