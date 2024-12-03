Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Windfall tax is gone but other fuel taxes need reform
Summary
- India has dropped its windfall tax, relieving the oil sector of a distortive levy. That’s good riddance, but what the economy needs is fuel taxation guided by carbon concerns over revenue rake-ins.
On Monday, India’s finance ministry did away with windfall tax on crude-oil products, petrol and diesel, ending a distortive imposition that had been put in place around mid-2022, soon after the Russia-Ukraine war sent oil prices soaring.
