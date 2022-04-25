In the West, the rate of inflation plus that of joblessness is taken as an informal ‘misery index’ to indicate how hard-pressed most common folks are. The US, for example, is doing worse than India right now on retail price control, a true rarity. Its pace of economic growth is lower than ours, too. But the gap between the world’s two big democracies on people at work is not just visibly vast; we simply lack timely official data on this vital metric. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the past 30 days’ rolling average unemployment by its estimate of 24 April was 8.1%. Compared with the rupee’s erosion of purchasing power, this sort of misery afflicts fewer families but hits harder.