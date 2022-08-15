Mission 2047

Even after 75 years of freedom, vast multitudes of our people still live in poverty. Uplifting their lives requires our economy to grow at its full potential so that we have a large enough pie for distribution. While economic expansion has been in focus for three decades plus, the last decade or so has seen our prospects dim somewhat, with income divergences spelling the risk of getting caught in a middle-income trap. Greater dedication, thinking for ourselves, unity and solidarity, pride in our heritage and our duties as citizens, the five aspects of nationalism on which Modi asked us to strengthen our resolve, are relevant in a variety of ways. But the challenge is to ensure growth in a manner that proves sustainable from a social as well as environmental perspective. Equitable outcomes need more attention. As also, our citizens getting left behind.