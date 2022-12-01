New Delhi: After a healthy gross domestic product (GDP) growth reading, two more economic data points should cheer policymakers. India’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing in November rose further into its expansion zone, while GST revenue collections held strong. Broadly, these are reassuring, although the factory sector has been sending mixed signals. While the PMI went up to 55.7 last month from 55.3 in October, it has been above 50, which denotes expansion, for more than a year. Manufacturing output on our GDP dashboard for the July-September quarter, however, showed a 4.3% decline. These indicators differ in what they measure. The PMI is based on a survey that’s forward-looking, and even if order books get packed and generate optimism, production need not always turn out that way, especially in volatile times. Varying inflation can also distort the real scenario. India’s GST mop-up at ₹1.46 trillion in November, the ninth successive month it has been above ₹1.4 trillion, confirms a structural upshift, but higher prices account for some of it. But then, so long as this trend allows fiscal compression, it could help the country push inflation down in time to come.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}