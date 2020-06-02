Modi's call to India Inc

His comments suggest the government has got its priorities right. India needs to return to the path of high economic growth so that jobs growth can be restored and the economic and human crises that we currently face can be eased. But it is unclear if the government’s actions so far can do the job. Most of the measures that it has announced aim at unclogging supply-side constraints. An equally big crisis, however, lies in the demand destruction that the virus has caused. Unless demand is restored, industrialists are unlikely to ramp up investments. For now, the focus should perhaps be on getting the factories operating again. This requires creating the conditions necessary to make migrant labourers feel secure in returning to their work places. This could be key to restarting our economy.