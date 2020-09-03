Modi’s Twitter account hack adds to security concerns

The accounts of influential leaders seem to be getting hacked with alarming regularity. In July, hackers had broken into Twitter’s internal systems and taken control of the accounts of Tesla boss Elon Musk, former US president Barack Obama, and current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. This raises disturbing questions about the platform’s security controls. Twitter has the world’s who’s who on it, disseminating all kinds of information, including big policy decisions, a trend led by US President Donald Trump. Powerful political leaders and heads of state use the platform to interact with legions of their fans. One shudders to think of the consequences if a terror group were to take control of such handles and wreck havoc. By the time the truth of a hack emerges, it could well be too late. Twitter's engineers must fortify the platform’s safety walls. If not, perhaps those in authority should limit its use to social interaction.