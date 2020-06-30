Opinion | Modi’s war on hunger

The announcement should help reassure the poor, large numbers of whom have found themselves unable to earn a livelihood as a result of the covid-induced lockdown and the economic crisis that ensued. They have endured hardships of a kind that the country’s well-fed have little acquaintance with, and everyone should be glad Indian granaries are being opened up for such a large relief programme. The extension, Modi said, would cost the exchequer ₹90,000 crore, which would take the total expenditure on the scheme to ₹1.5 trillion. The fiscal implications of it are unclear, but the sum is well within our range of affordability. It’s the least we can do in support of the poor.