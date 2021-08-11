Modi’s nudge

While Modi’s words may help assure India Inc. of sustained policy support, our economic conditions seem unlikely to let our private sector deliver on Modi’s expectations

Addressing business leaders on Wednesday at a virtual event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out some of his government’s policy initiatives while urging the industry to take more risks. Modi said that the country’sc is picking up pace and spoke of its record-high foreign direct investment and foreign exchange reserves as results of his administration’s policies. He said that reforms for his government were a matter of conviction, not compulsion. He also highlighted the rapid growth of startups, with many having attained unicorn status in the past few months.

While Modi's words may help assure India Inc. of sustained policy support, our economic conditions seem unlikely to let our private sector deliver on Modi's expectations. His exhortation of an increased appetite for risk is best interpreted as a call for the industry to make greater investments, a slump in which has seen our economic growth sag in recent years. Unfortunately, too many factories are operating below capacity. So long as this slack persists, money won't go into expansion. Higher state spending, though, could help by boosting demand.

