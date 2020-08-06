Monetary policy can’t fight the covid crisis

Unfortunately, monetary policy has come to be seen as some sort of panacea for all economic ills. This is largely because of the monetarist revolution that began after Milton Friedman’s ideas and those of the Chicago school of economics gained ground in the 1980s. Policy responses in the economic domain began to centre around the cost of money. If growth slowed, rates were cut. And if inflation rose, they were raised. The limits of this approach have been exposed in recent years. Some analysts, however, think holding back a rate cut is good solely because it lets RBI keep its “powder dry" for cuts later. But unless inflation falls below RBI’s target rate of 4%, a rate cut later would not do much good either. We need to think afresh.