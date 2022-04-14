Monsoon on track

Together, these bode well for our otherwise worrisome inflation outlook. Prices have surged globally, rocked by the Ukraine war. In India, retail inflation at 6.95% in March has moved well above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper bound. This has made a tightening of monetary policy inevitable. The central bank recently revised its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to 5.7% from 4.5%, but this could also turn out to be over-optimistic, given that prices steepened even before the oil shock’s effects fully kicked in. Core inflation, stripped of volatile fuel and food, has risen high too. Thankfully, RBI need not worry about poor rainfall adding to its worries this year. It has enough of a challenge in what’s already on its radar.