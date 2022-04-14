Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monsoon on track

Monsoon on track

Beside IMD, private weather forecaster Skymet has also predicted a normal monsoon 
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

Precipitation, IMD said, is expected to be around 99% of the long-period average. This sits in the middle of the 94% to 104% range that it considers normal

The country’s meteorological department on Thursday forecasted normal rainfall for India this year. Precipitation, it said, is expected to be around 99% of the long-period average. This sits in the middle of the 94% to 104% range that it considers normal. Should the projection come true, it would make 2022 the fourth successive year of normal rainfall. That private weather forecaster Skymet has also predicted a normal monsoon brightens the odds of one.

Together, these bode well for our otherwise worrisome inflation outlook. Prices have surged globally, rocked by the Ukraine war. In India, retail inflation at 6.95% in March has moved well above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper bound. This has made a tightening of monetary policy inevitable. The central bank recently revised its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to 5.7% from 4.5%, but this could also turn out to be over-optimistic, given that prices steepened even before the oil shock’s effects fully kicked in. Core inflation, stripped of volatile fuel and food, has risen high too. Thankfully, RBI need not worry about poor rainfall adding to its worries this year. It has enough of a challenge in what’s already on its radar.

