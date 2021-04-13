Monsoon relief

This bodes well for food production and should help keep a lid on some of our inflationary pressures. On Monday, data released by the government showed retail inflation at 5.52% in March, nearly half a percentage point higher than February’s reading, driven up partly by food prices. Although it’s still short of the Reserve Bank of India’s upper bound of 6%, any sharp rise raises anxiety over a possible overshoot. Monetary policy has been extra-loose for over a year now, and banks are inundated with liquidity. The central bank’s policy guidance made a subtle shift last week, suggesting a closer vigil on price movements and a need to keep its options open. After all, its inflation-targeting mandate had only just been extended for another five years. Favourable rainfall this year will reduce the risk of rising food bills clouding up its easy-money policy.

