Morale boost for the forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a surprise visit to Ladakh today, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a military stand-off for about two months. Modi’s visit comes after defence minister Rajnath Singh’s trip was postponed a day earlier. Modi is accompanied by the chief of defence staff general Bipin Rawat and Army chief M.M. Naravane. Modi visited a forward post in Ladakh called Nimu, where he was briefed by senior Army officials, and interacted with personnel of various wings of the armed forces.

His visit should serve as a great morale booster for the forces, after a 15 June clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley left 20 Indian soldiers dead and dozens others injured. It also underscores the apparent synergy between India’s political and the military leadership. The visit is an expression of solidarity with the soldiers who face the brunt of Chinese aggression in the Himalayan region. Unlike India, which is a flourishing democracy and laid its martyred soldiers to rest with full military honours, China hasn’t even officially acknowledged the casualties it suffered in the Galwan fight.

China has been under a global glare for allegedly hiding its coronavirus outbreak for too long before admitting an epidemic, and not doing enough to prevent it from crossing its borders to other countries. Today, the country is flexing muscle in Asia—its actions in Hong Kong have also appalled the world—in what seems like a self-declaration of superpower-hood. The US appears unable to do much about its behaviour, and, going by the transactional approach taken by the White House, it may be interested only in a few trade gains that could make an electoral difference. American myopia suits Beijing well. But India cannot afford to ease its vigilance.

