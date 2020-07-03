Morale boost for the forces

China has been under a global glare for allegedly hiding its coronavirus outbreak for too long before admitting an epidemic, and not doing enough to prevent it from crossing its borders to other countries. Today, the country is flexing muscle in Asia—its actions in Hong Kong have also appalled the world—in what seems like a self-declaration of superpower-hood. The US appears unable to do much about its behaviour, and, going by the transactional approach taken by the White House, it may be interested only in a few trade gains that could make an electoral difference. American myopia suits Beijing well. But India cannot afford to ease its vigilance.