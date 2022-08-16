More the merrier1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 11:15 PM IST
What we need, however, are battery-powered cars that more than just our well-off can afford. Without this, a green transition of Indian streets will remain elusive
Electric cars are still far from mass adoption, but the Indian market sure is heating up. Ola Electric plans to launch one by the “summer of 2024". Separately, Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled plans to launch five sport-utility vehicles from end-2024 onwards. Ola’s car promises a pick-up of 0-to-100kmph in four seconds and a range of 500km on every charge. This sounds Tesla-like, which would mean premium pricing, though Ola says its EV offer basket will range from ₹1 lakh to ₹50 lakh.