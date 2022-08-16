More the merrier

All this EV action spells good news for India’s nascent market. What we need, however, are battery-powered cars that more than just our well-off can afford. Without this, a green transition of Indian streets will remain elusive. An acceleration of competition is expected to help the cause, of course. But only up to a point. Since mid-2021, the cost of lithium, a key input for power packs, has zoomed more than four times, even as China has kept its stranglehold on making EV batteries, with a nearly 80% share of global capacity. These factors could retard our efforts to cheapen EVs. The point at which they’ll match regular cars on overall cost is already seen to have grown more distant.