Movies on a leash: Pre-poll censorship?
Summary
- India's film certification board has held back approvals for some cinema releases until after Lok Sabha elections are over. This has set showbiz abuzz over what's deemed okay and what's not. Has there been a shift?
The country has seen a string of films recently that are overtly political, with themes drawn from real events and large doses of commentary, spiced up just as one would expect of show-biz. So it’s a bit of a surprise to find that India’s film certification board may have held back approvals for some cinema releases until after Lok Sabha elections are over. As reported, nods for titles like Sabarmati Report, Jahangir National University and Pratinidhi 2 have been withheld.