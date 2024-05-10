Movies on a leash: Pre-poll censorship?

The country has seen a string of films recently that are overtly political, with themes drawn from real events and large doses of commentary, spiced up just as one would expect of show-biz. So it’s a bit of a surprise to find that India’s film certification board may have held back approvals for some cinema releases until after Lok Sabha elections are over. As reported, nods for titles like Sabarmati Report, Jahangir National University and Pratinidhi 2 have been withheld.

Since their themes seem no different from the kind of fare that has already been allowed, this bit of censorship has become a talking point in entertainment circles. Just what sort of nerves did board members suspect these might touch? Would the same films be more permissible for audiences to watch once polling is done? And what does this say about artistic liberty?

There are no easy answers. That cinema can impact the beliefs and behaviour of people has long been known. Depictions of violence, for example, can leave deep imprints, which is why the identities of perpetrators portrayed are a touchy subject. Yet, what’s okay comes down to subjective analysis. Which is why these hold-backs have created a buzz.