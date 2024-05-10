Movies on a leash: Pre-poll censorship?

Since their themes seem no different from the kind of fare that has already been allowed, this bit of censorship has become a talking point in entertainment circles. Just what sort of nerves did board members suspect these might touch? Would the same films be more permissible for audiences to watch once polling is done? And what does this say about artistic liberty?

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

Since their themes seem no different from the kind of fare that has already been allowed, this bit of censorship has become a talking point in entertainment circles. Just what sort of nerves did board members suspect these might touch? Would the same films be more permissible for audiences to watch once polling is done? And what does this say about artistic liberty?