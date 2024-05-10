Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Movies on a leash: Pre-poll censorship?

Movies on a leash: Pre-poll censorship?

Livemint

  • India's film certification board has held back approvals for some cinema releases until after Lok Sabha elections are over. This has set showbiz abuzz over what's deemed okay and what's not. Has there been a shift?

Since the themes of withheld movies seem no different from the kind of fare that has already been allowed, this bit of censorship has become a talking point in entertainment circles.

The country has seen a string of films recently that are overtly political, with themes drawn from real events and large doses of commentary, spiced up just as one would expect of show-biz. So it’s a bit of a surprise to find that India’s film certification board may have held back approvals for some cinema releases until after Lok Sabha elections are over. As reported, nods for titles like Sabarmati Report, Jahangir National University and Pratinidhi 2 have been withheld.

The country has seen a string of films recently that are overtly political, with themes drawn from real events and large doses of commentary, spiced up just as one would expect of show-biz. So it’s a bit of a surprise to find that India’s film certification board may have held back approvals for some cinema releases until after Lok Sabha elections are over. As reported, nods for titles like Sabarmati Report, Jahangir National University and Pratinidhi 2 have been withheld.

Since their themes seem no different from the kind of fare that has already been allowed, this bit of censorship has become a talking point in entertainment circles. Just what sort of nerves did board members suspect these might touch? Would the same films be more permissible for audiences to watch once polling is done? And what does this say about artistic liberty?

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Since their themes seem no different from the kind of fare that has already been allowed, this bit of censorship has become a talking point in entertainment circles. Just what sort of nerves did board members suspect these might touch? Would the same films be more permissible for audiences to watch once polling is done? And what does this say about artistic liberty?

There are no easy answers. That cinema can impact the beliefs and behaviour of people has long been known. Depictions of violence, for example, can leave deep imprints, which is why the identities of perpetrators portrayed are a touchy subject. Yet, what’s okay comes down to subjective analysis. Which is why these hold-backs have created a buzz.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.