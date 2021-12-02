Musk’s humour

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, known for his usually-edgy tweets, has taken a swipe at Parag Agrawal’s assumption of charge as chief executive officer of Twitter after Jack Dorsey passed on the mantle this week. He tweeted a meme that has the faces of Agrawal and Dorsey superimposed on a picture of Soviet supremo Joseph Stalin by a river with his secret-police chief Nikolai Yezhov, who was widely believed to have overseen a “great purge" before being cast aside by Stalin for supposedly conspiring against him. Another rendition of that picture put out by Musk has Dorsey airbrushed out of it and a splash visible in the river.