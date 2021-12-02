Musk’s humour

It isn’t very clear what Musk was hinting at, but his meme appears to portray Agrawal’s ascent to Twitter’s top as some kind of extreme leftist takeover that could result in ideological censorship and board member Dorsey’s ouster from any position of power in the firm

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, known for his usually-edgy tweets, has taken a swipe at Parag Agrawal’s assumption of charge as chief executive officer of Twitter after Jack Dorsey passed on the mantle this week. He tweeted a meme that has the faces of Agrawal and Dorsey superimposed on a picture of Soviet supremo Joseph Stalin by a river with his secret-police chief Nikolai Yezhov, who was widely believed to have overseen a “great purge" before being cast aside by Stalin for supposedly conspiring against him. Another rendition of that picture put out by Musk has Dorsey airbrushed out of it and a splash visible in the river. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It isn't very clear what Musk was hinting at, but his meme appears to portray Agrawal's ascent to Twitter's top as some kind of extreme leftist takeover that could result in ideological censorship and board member Dorsey's ouster from any position of power in the firm. If so, it qualifies as a clumsy attempt to play to the right-wing American galleries that have dredged up past comments by Agrawal on religion and race to accuse him of being a liberal gag-enforcer of sorts. Whatever Musk's point, it could have been made without lurid exaggeration.

