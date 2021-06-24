Must all do our bit

“Don’t spend it all in one place," was the advice a bartender at Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in New Hampshire, US, got after receiving a tip of the financial kind from a customer who’d had a couple of drinks and snacks. It was $16,000 on a tab of about $38. The restaurant said the money would be split among its bar and kitchen staff while the tipper chose to stay anonymous. In the absence of indications to the contrary, we can put it down to corona compassion. For much too long has one lot seen its wealth increase even as another had its earnings squeezed. On-site workers have been hit especially hard by the covid pandemic.