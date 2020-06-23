Opinion | Must mind the gap

The study expects India’s per capita income to fall by 5.4% to about ₹143,000 in 2020-21 from ₹152,000 last year. This contraction would be greater than the 3.8% decline expected in nominal gross domestic product. On a positive note, the report forecasts a V-shaped recovery next year, but cautions that it may take at least until 2023-24 to recover our pre-pandemic growth levels. The policy implication is clear. Even as businesses reopen, the surge in covid cases is holding commerce back. This reduces the scope for higher earnings. To compensate, the government should put money in the hands of people. Otherwise, a downward spiral of compressed spending could set in, making it even harder to bet on that “V".