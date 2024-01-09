Mutual funds have held strong
Summary
- The Indian MF industry now has over ₹50 trillion in assets under management. But retail investment enthusiasm for equities hasn’t really been put to a crash test. And with valuations so stretched, sharp swings can’t be ruled out, especially as pre-budget and pre-election bets are taken.
Even as high valuations make many big investors in Indian markets wary, there seems to be no stopping retail investors. In December, investments made through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose to ₹17,610 crore from ₹17,073 crore in November. Also, the total assets under management of India’s mutual fund industry crossed ₹50 trillion—the last ₹10 trillion of which were added on in just over a year, compared to almost half a century that the first ₹10 trillion took.