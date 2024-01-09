Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mutual funds have held strong

Mutual funds have held strong

Livemint

  • The Indian MF industry now has over 50 trillion in assets under management. But retail investment enthusiasm for equities hasn’t really been put to a crash test. And with valuations so stretched, sharp swings can’t be ruled out, especially as pre-budget and pre-election bets are taken.

Rising investor participation deepens India’s financial markets and offers a cushion against volatile inflows from abroad.

Even as high valuations make many big investors in Indian markets wary, there seems to be no stopping retail investors. In December, investments made through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose to 17,610 crore from 17,073 crore in November. Also, the total assets under management of India’s mutual fund industry crossed 50 trillion—the last 10 trillion of which were added on in just over a year, compared to almost half a century that the first 10 trillion took.

Even as high valuations make many big investors in Indian markets wary, there seems to be no stopping retail investors. In December, investments made through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose to 17,610 crore from 17,073 crore in November. Also, the total assets under management of India’s mutual fund industry crossed 50 trillion—the last 10 trillion of which were added on in just over a year, compared to almost half a century that the first 10 trillion took.

Rising investor participation deepens India’s financial markets and offers a cushion against volatile inflows from abroad. Their real test, however, will come if markets drop sharply. How retail investors respond in such an event would reveal just how stable these flows are. For a long time, they haven’t really been tested, with stock indices on a one-way climb.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Rising investor participation deepens India’s financial markets and offers a cushion against volatile inflows from abroad. Their real test, however, will come if markets drop sharply. How retail investors respond in such an event would reveal just how stable these flows are. For a long time, they haven’t really been tested, with stock indices on a one-way climb.

With our economic fundamentals strong, the broader uptrend might be intact, although stretched valuations in pockets could invite bouts of profit-taking. Flows in the first week of January show foreign investors rushing to buy Indian shares. This may be part of an anticipated pre-budget or pre-election rally, which may mean high levels of speculation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.