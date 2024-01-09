Mutual funds have held strong

Even as high valuations make many big investors in Indian markets wary, there seems to be no stopping retail investors. In December, investments made through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose to ₹17,610 crore from ₹17,073 crore in November. Also, the total assets under management of India’s mutual fund industry crossed ₹50 trillion—the last ₹10 trillion of which were added on in just over a year, compared to almost half a century that the first ₹10 trillion took.