Nail-biter for Biden

The Democratic Party flipped a Senate seat in the American state of Georgia and gained a slender lead for another in a run-off election after none of the candidates managed to get more than 50% of the votes in November’s general election. If the Democrats wrest these two seats from the Republicans, the 100-member chamber would get split equally between the two parties. Throw in the tie-breaker vote of vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, who will preside over the Senate, and Democrats would be able to take control of the house.

They already have a small majority in the House of Representatives. If they take charge of the Senate too, the incoming Joe Biden administration would be able to overcome Republican efforts to block its legislative agenda. This would be a huge relief for Biden, who would otherwise have been too hamstrung by the opposition to get much done. It may also mean, however, that leftists in his party push for aggressively progressive moves on issues such as climate change and the power of big business. Biden is considered both a centrist and globalist, and the balance he strikes in his governance will be watched across the world.

