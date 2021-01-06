Nail-biter for Biden

They already have a small majority in the House of Representatives. If they take charge of the Senate too, the incoming Joe Biden administration would be able to overcome Republican efforts to block its legislative agenda. This would be a huge relief for Biden, who would otherwise have been too hamstrung by the opposition to get much done. It may also mean, however, that leftists in his party push for aggressively progressive moves on issues such as climate change and the power of big business. Biden is considered both a centrist and globalist, and the balance he strikes in his governance will be watched across the world.