comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Needed: A slowdown
Back

A flurry of legislative action has left much of India breathless this monsoon session of Parliament. Cobwebbed laws of the colonial era do need updates. So the Centre’s move to fix our criminal justice system for the digital age is welcome, as also a broader easing of legal processes. But the Bills presented are a letdown for advocates of liberty. Marital rape, for example, remains legal under their proposals. While sedition has had hair split over its definition—against the state qualifies, not government—it sees no reduction in the law’s scope for misuse. A plethora of new provisions needs scrutiny for how the applicatory axe may fall on violators. Deceitful marriage, for example, would test new grey zones of offence. Verbal crimes, especially, could pose challenges in justice delivery. Speeding it up is a valid goal, no doubt, but the settings of a system aimed at reformation rather than retribution must minimize space for false convictions, not just faulty let-offs. A close point-by-point review by our lawmakers of these new proposals is needed. The basic frame being replaced was put in place over a century ago. Its rework must not let haste get the better of what’s good for the country.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 11:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout