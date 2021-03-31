Needed: E-shields

In general, Indian startups have suffered far too many data breaches of late. Worryingly, the regularity with which these have been taking place could hurt all-round confidence in online payments, an arena in which the country has made rapid advances. By 2025, digital payments will likely account for over two-thirds of all payments by transaction volume in India, says one report. This success could come to nought without impenetrable cybersecurity.

