Needed: E-shields

A cyber-security researcher last month claimed that the data of 110 million MobiKwik users, allegedly stolen from the company’s server, was up for sale on the dark web. The digital payments firm denied any security lapse. As other experts corroborated the hack, MobiKwik on Tuesday reassured customers that all its user accounts were completely safe and promised a forensic data-security audit.
In general, Indian startups have suffered far too many data breaches of late. Worryingly, the regularity with which these have been taking place could hurt all-round confidence in online payments, an arena in which the country has made rapid advances. By 2025, digital payments will likely account for over two-thirds of all payments by transaction volume in India, says one report. This success could come to nought without impenetrable cybersecurity.
