Needless 5G puzzle

If you’ve been wondering why your phone isn’t catching a 5G network said to be available, you aren’t alone. Almost a fortnight after the official launch of 5G services in India, many users of smartphones in cities where these services have been rolled out are still struggling to get on to this latest generation telecom superhighway. At blame here, it appears, are smartphone companies that haven’t yet updated their software to enable their phones to support 5G services. Indian government officials will reportedly hold a meeting with executives of handset makers on Wednesday to speed up what seems to be preparatory work. While this may not take long, that all this work wasn’t done before the launch has been a disappointment to users keen to experience what’s being billed as a connectivity leap. Smartphone companies have been selling 5G-enabled phones for more than a year now in anticipation of network upgrades. So why software updates couldn’t be rolled out on time is hard to understand. It’s unusual for private sector players to display such lethargy in a market that’s important for their expansion plans. High-end brand Apple, especially, should’ve shown greater customer empathy.

