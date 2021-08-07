A javelin throw of 87.58 metres got us gold at last, assuring India a glittery haul of seven medals awarded so far at the 2020 Olympic Games nearing their conclusion in Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra's went the farthest, a good 91 centimetres ahead of where the next best spike pitched. A gold medal around his neck is an inspiration to the country, as endorsed by a chorus on social media. Let this inspiration not be derived from how golden a moment it is, however, but from Chopra's actual achievement.

Javelin is not about strength, at that level, but about technique and trajectory. Whizzing ahead of the pack is about adapting those to air conditions. It's not rocket science, though it's closer to it than most other sports. As it happens, trajectories are something we have a patchy record on as a country. Our space exploits have shown excellence in projectiles and rural reports would confirm our skill with slingshots, but launching satellites for weather forecasts and catapulting pebbles for mangoes are both well-charted and in much practice. It gets trickier as the novelty and abstraction level of the challenge rises. The emergence of our economy, for example. The long-term path it was set upon by our reforms of 1991 has shown signs of an early flattening. If anything needs an extra dose of inspiration from that splendid throw, it's economic policy. Neeraj Chopra put himself to the task. And did it.

