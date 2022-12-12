First, the good news. India’s retail inflation eased to just below 5.9% in November, slipping under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper tolerance limit for the first time in 2022. Consumer price inflation was almost 6.8% in October, though it was September’s 7.4% reading that marked three back-to-back quarters of a target missed by our central bank. Monday’s bad news was a 4% contraction in factory output during October, as gauged by the country’s Index of Industrial Production. Taken together, these two data points may seem to make a case for even slower monetary tightening by RBI than it did on 7 December. But then, there is also a neutral view to consider. No matter how much policymakers may want to spur economic growth, it’s driven by multiple factors, not just by lending rates, and has varied vastly in recent years even though RBI policy has been accommodative all this while. As the argument that private investment is only mildly responsive to cheap debt is stronger than the contention that inflation can’t be controlled by RBI tools, it makes sense not to risk backing off too early in our quest for price stability. The inflation target is actually 4%.