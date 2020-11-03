New deal on wheels

A shift in the way we prefer to travel within urban zones has been a matter of speculation ever since the covid outbreak. Now, signs of it are starting to emerge. Consider this observation by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India’s top carmaker. In the second quarter of 2020-21, the proportion of first-time buyers of its cars went up, while that of repeat buyers went down, as Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing, reportedly told analysts. Since Maruti accounts for about half the market, its sales patterns are reasonably representative of a broad trend.

The use of public transport is seen as a health risk by many, and Delhi’s rising caseload after Metro services restarted may not have escaped notice. The fear of exposure could have prompted those with sufficient means to opt for their own set of wheels. If the trend sustains, it could provide a boost to India’s auto industry. Worryingly, though, the shift in ratio that Srivastava spoke of could also be explained by a drop in car replacements. Income uncertainty might have held off upgrades, as also a wait for affordable electric cars. Work-from-home has been a demand dampener, too.

