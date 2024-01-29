Nitish Kumar does it again: INDIA bloc must re-pitch itself
Summary
- Now that his JD(U) has dumped the opposition’s “INDIA” grouping just before Lok Sabha polls to return to the BJP-led alliance, the Congress must explain make a fresh case for INDIA’s viability as a challenge.
Nitish Kumar has done it again. On Sunday, his Janata Dal (United) dumped the opposition’s “INDIA" grouping barely months before Lok Sabha polls to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He took oath as Bihar’s chief minister again, this time with BJP support.