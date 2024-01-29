Nitish Kumar does it again: INDIA bloc must re-pitch itself

His flip-flops are a constant of Indian politics, but this time the blow delivered to anti-BJP mobilization is very heavy. After all, he was one of the prime movers of INDIA, a joint front that began to wobble soon after the Ayodhya temple consecration, seen by some as a BJP show of strength. As local speculation goes, Nitish Kumar had expected leadership of the alliance, but the Congress was not ready to cede that space. At the end, an aura of invincibility acquired by the BJP is surmised to have altered his calculus.

