A dangerous mishap took place last week. An unarmed Indian missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan. Expressing deep regret, India’s government ascribed it to a technical malfunction during routine maintenance and expressed relief that there was no loss of life. It flew at about three times the speed of sound roughly 12km above sea level and crossed 124km of Pakistani territory, according to its armed forces, along a path that put civilian flights in both airspaces at risk, apart from ground lives. An Indian apology was necessary. We got lucky that our stray projectile caused only minor property damage in Pakistan.