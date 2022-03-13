‘No first use’ works

India’s stated stance of ‘no first use’ has proven itself valuable, as seen in Pakistan’s response. We must advocate a global treaty that holds all nuke-holders on this planet to that doctrine. Climate change is not our only existential threat

A dangerous mishap took place last week. An unarmed Indian missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan. Expressing deep regret, India’s government ascribed it to a technical malfunction during routine maintenance and expressed relief that there was no loss of life. It flew at about three times the speed of sound roughly 12km above sea level and crossed 124km of Pakistani territory, according to its armed forces, along a path that put civilian flights in both airspaces at risk, apart from ground lives. An Indian apology was necessary. We got lucky that our stray projectile caused only minor property damage in Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi has ordered a high-level probe. Such loose cannons are a grave danger, and we need foolproof launch protocols under a tight command. A missile mistaken for one tipped with a nuclear warhead could provoke a catastrophe. Both nations have nukes, and Cold War II has put the world on edge. India's stated stance of "no first use" has proven itself valuable, as seen in Pakistan's response. We must advocate a global treaty that holds all nuke-holders on this planet to that doctrine. Climate change is not our only existential threat.

New Delhi has ordered a high-level probe. Such loose cannons are a grave danger, and we need foolproof launch protocols under a tight command. A missile mistaken for one tipped with a nuclear warhead could provoke a catastrophe. Both nations have nukes, and Cold War II has put the world on edge. India's stated stance of "no first use" has proven itself valuable, as seen in Pakistan's response. We must advocate a global treaty that holds all nuke-holders on this planet to that doctrine. Climate change is not our only existential threat.

