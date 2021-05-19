Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet associating a “new form of coronavirus" with Singapore has peeved its government. It summoned the Indian envoy there to register its objection and also publicly rejected the existence of a “Singapore variant", which Kejriwal’s tweet in Hindi, asking the Centre to block flights from the country, was interpreted as his reason for making such an appeal.

There is no regular air traffic between India and Singapore, except for the repatriation of Indians. Also, the virus strain that forced the city-state at the tip of the Malay peninsula back into lockdown was identified as the ‘double mutant’ variant, which was first spotted in India. Kejriwal’s distorted information apart, what’s also objectionable was his oblique geo-tagging of the virus. China had objected, and rightly so, to Sars-CoV-2 being called the ‘Wuhan virus’. Likewise, India is also justified in insisting that no strain be given the prefix ‘Indian’. No label that can stir up prejudice against anybody should be used. This pandemic, after all, is a common crisis for humanity. It’s unfortunate that the influenza outbreak of 1918 came to be known as the ‘Spanish flu’. Errors must not be repeated.

