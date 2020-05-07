No hostages, please

Equality, liberty and dignity for all. This is meant to define the modern social contract. But India’s lockdown seems to have deprived migrant workers of all three elements. The Karnataka government’s attitude towards them would suggest that even slavery is no longer a thing of the past. The state had requisitioned trains to take migrants back home, but then abruptly decided to cancel them on the argument that it would fall short of labour were they to leave, as reported. For people who have had to scramble for food, hunt high and low for shelter and struggle for scraps of other necessities, this has been a severe blow. But it should shock the rest of us no less.

That such a decision should be taken on the advice of those who need their labour services, as seems to be the case, only makes it worse. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reportedly took the call soon after a meeting with a group of builders keen to restart construction activity. Seen as irrelevant in this was the consent of workers who had largely been left to their own survival devices for over a month. Whether they were ready to put on hard-hats and get going did not seem to matter. It was as if they were assumed to be a “resource" that could be bundled up and kept in reserve, to be rolled out for service as and when required.

No state anywhere should be able to hold people hostage. China does it routinely, determining who is allowed to move where, at the behest of its industrial planners. But no democracy has the right to. If facilities exist for workers to travel, please let them.

