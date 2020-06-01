When car sales were decelerating, Indian millennials—aged 24-39 now—found themselves blamed for steering the industry into the slow lane by opting for Ola and Uber services. As home sales nosedived, they were admonished by experts for being too timid in anchoring themselves to a brick-and-mortar location. Some even suggested our demographic dividend would be threatened by their failing to go by convention. All this, of course, was before covid-19 struck. Today, however, they seem even more willing to flout tradition and live how they like.

According to the latest findings of the YouGov-Mint- CPR Millennial Survey, one in four young adults is just not keen on entering the hallowed portals of the institution called marriage. Worse, a fifth don’t want to procreate, the core reason that evolutionary biology suggests we exist at all—to pass on our genes and perpetuate our species. And then there are those who do wish to have kids, but without marital strings attached.

What might these attitudes do to our economy? Nobody can guess. Endless courtship by millennials may actually boost discretionary spends, though post-covid times have reduced avenues for it. But spending on marriages and marital life would decline. Yet, the better question to ask may not be what millennial attitudes will do to the economy, but what the economy has done to their attitudes. Some of the marriage aversion could be pinned on financial insecurity. The survey shows that among households with a monthly income of less than ₹10,000, two-fifths of the millennials were disinclined to marry. By contrast, in homes drawing over ₹60,000, only one-fifth seemed uninterested. Richer millennials are also more likely to have children than poorer ones, the survey suggests. For many of our youth, matrimony is just another human construct that is discardable. But if it’s true that money is an operative constraint, then these are sad times indeed.

