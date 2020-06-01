No matrimony please, we're millennials

What might these attitudes do to our economy? Nobody can guess. Endless courtship by millennials may actually boost discretionary spends, though post-covid times have reduced avenues for it. But spending on marriages and marital life would decline. Yet, the better question to ask may not be what millennial attitudes will do to the economy, but what the economy has done to their attitudes. Some of the marriage aversion could be pinned on financial insecurity. The survey shows that among households with a monthly income of less than ₹10,000, two-fifths of the millennials were disinclined to marry. By contrast, in homes drawing over ₹60,000, only one-fifth seemed uninterested. Richer millennials are also more likely to have children than poorer ones, the survey suggests. For many of our youth, matrimony is just another human construct that is discardable. But if it’s true that money is an operative constraint, then these are sad times indeed.