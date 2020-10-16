No, women can’t be shown the door

The apex court, while passing the judgment, also said that the progress of any society depends on its ability to protect and promote the rights of its women. This has to be read in light of the huge number of domestic violence cases the nation has seen. According to data released earlier by the National Family Health Survey, around 30% of Indian women have faced physical, emotional or sexual abuse by their husbands. During the lockdown, this spiked—touching a 10-year high of 31, 1,477 complaints of domestic violence (between March and May 2020). This number does not reflect the actual situation, as it’s estimated that over 86% of victims choose not to seek help, and so the crime goes reported.