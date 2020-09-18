No, your highness: No vaccine, no laxity

Dubai has reportedly barred incoming Air India flights for two weeks on allegations of our national carrier having carried a covid-positive passenger to the emirate earlier this month. This was the second such instance, according to a statement from Dubai’s civil aviation authority, and closely follows a ban on the airline’s entry by Hong Kong for a similar reason. With cricket’s annual extravaganza, the Indian Premier League games, set to start on Saturday in the UAE, this setback couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The world over, airlines are exercising high levels of covid caution as flights resume. Other than mandatory pre-travel tests, masks and visors, several airlines keep their middle seats empty to minimize on-board contact. Some have even proposed flexi-glass barriers between seats, and research is underway to check if seating patterns can be rejigged to reduce the flow of air from one seat to another. After all, an aircraft is an enclosed tube that keeps fliers trapped long enough for exposure to aerosol infection. With anxiety levels so high, Air India’s apparent laxity is an embarrassment.

Even within India, air travellers report a jumble of official protocols—test certificates, app clearances, baggage tags, etc—that vary from state to state but are flouted too brazenly at airports to worry the virus. This could be explained by the usual lethargy that characterizes most state processes in the country, or a mix of corona fatigue and fatalism. Whatever it is, it’s not doing the image of either our state-run airline or the country any good. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the other day, “Jab tak dawai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin." Till there’s no vaccine, there must be no laxity. Air India and airport authorities should pay heed.

