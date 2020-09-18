No, your highness: No vaccine, no laxity

Even within India, air travellers report a jumble of official protocols—test certificates, app clearances, baggage tags, etc—that vary from state to state but are flouted too brazenly at airports to worry the virus. This could be explained by the usual lethargy that characterizes most state processes in the country, or a mix of corona fatigue and fatalism. Whatever it is, it’s not doing the image of either our state-run airline or the country any good. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the other day, “Jab tak dawai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin." Till there’s no vaccine, there must be no laxity. Air India and airport authorities should pay heed.