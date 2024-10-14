Mint Quick Edit | Noel Tata’s ascent and what investors expect
Summary
- With Noel Tata appointed as chairman of Tata Trusts after the demise of his half-brother Ratan Tata, investors in group companies will be counting on a value-maximizing equation between him and Tata Sons’ chairman N. Chandrasekaran.
There was no surprise in the appointment of Noel Tata as chairman of the Tata Trusts that own almost two-thirds of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company, after the demise of his half-brother Ratan Tata. The trusts fund a wide range of philanthropic activities that a senior family member was judged best placed to oversee.