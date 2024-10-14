Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Noel Tata’s ascent and what investors expect

Mint Quick Edit | Noel Tata’s ascent and what investors expect

Livemint

  • With Noel Tata appointed as chairman of Tata Trusts after the demise of his half-brother Ratan Tata, investors in group companies will be counting on a value-maximizing equation between him and Tata Sons’ chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

Noel Tata’s business record is impressive, as evident from his leadership of retail venture Trent.
Gift this article

There was no surprise in the appointment of Noel Tata as chairman of the Tata Trusts that own almost two-thirds of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company, after the demise of his half-brother Ratan Tata. The trusts fund a wide range of philanthropic activities that a senior family member was judged best placed to oversee.

There was no surprise in the appointment of Noel Tata as chairman of the Tata Trusts that own almost two-thirds of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company, after the demise of his half-brother Ratan Tata. The trusts fund a wide range of philanthropic activities that a senior family member was judged best placed to oversee.

The 67-year-old Tata’s own business record is impressive, as evident from his leadership of retail venture Trent, and he’ll presumably be looking for Tata Sons to perform better.

The 67-year-old Tata’s own business record is impressive, as evident from his leadership of retail venture Trent, and he’ll presumably be looking for Tata Sons to perform better.

Its big profit-maker TCS has been in the slow lane and must adapt to the impact of artificial intelligence on its software business, while the group’s push into chips will take time to pay off.

Also read: Noel Tata named new Tata Trusts chairman - Here are 5 lesser-known facts about him

Tata investors will be watching the new chairman’s relationship with Tata Sons’ chairman N. Chandrasekaran, a tech-focused leader who once led TCS. Noel Tata is also brother-in-law of the late Cyrus Mistry, whose differences with Ratan Tata had led to the holding company’s reins being turned over from Mistry to Chandrasekaran.

Now, with the group’s broad interests as pole star, investors are counting on a value-maximizing equation between the group’s charity chief and business head.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.