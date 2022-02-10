‘Not even a tulip!’

The only digital currency our central bank would have us adopt is the digital rupee that it plans to unveil sometime in 2022-23. Deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar said it would be an electronic version of our regular rupee, convertible on a one-to-one basis. This statement was presumably aimed at setting it apart from speculative digital tokens. An e-rupee will clearly not be one of those. Instead, it’s meant to serve as a means of exchange, like paper cash. What hasn’t been disclosed is whether it will offer the same anonymity of use, a feature that could allow us to envision a truly cashless future, or whether using digital rupees will leave a digital trail.