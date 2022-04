Another sigh of relief in our long battle against covid can be indulged, with the number of fresh cases across India dipping below the 1,000 mark on Sunday for the first time in about two years. The country’s seven-day rolling average of daily infections also looks set to slip under that level in a few days. A tally this low was last recorded in April 2020, before our first wave. It’s true that past dips proved deceptive in their respite. Before the second wave, our week’s daily average fell to the low five digits. Late last year, we saw high four digits on the eve of a third wave. But a three-digit count will be refreshingly new.